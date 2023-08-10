T-Hub and AIC select 23 start-ups

T-Hub announced the launch of a second cohort of AIC T-Hub’s sustainability program to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions across the sector.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem, announced the launch of a second cohort of AIC T-Hub’s sustainability program on Thursday to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions across the sector.

The cohort, which comprises 23 cutting-edge start-ups, will undergo a 100-day intensive program aimed at fostering solutions to pressing sustainability challenges.

The selected start-ups for the cohort will focus on key areas such as Agricultural Sustainability, Environmental Conservation, Solid Waste Management, Climate Technology, and others.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, said, “throughout the program, T-Hub will cultivate and empower these selected start-ups, equipping them with the essential tools to scale their businesses, shaping their success, and creating a legacy of positive change.”

Through T-Hub’s extensive network, start-ups will connect with mentors, domain experts, and fellow founders, while also gaining access to government compliance assistance, advanced technology facilities, and essential information about grants and incentives.