Thursday, Aug 10, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | T Hub And Aic Select 23 Start Ups

T-Hub and AIC select 23 start-ups

T-Hub announced the launch of a second cohort of AIC T-Hub’s sustainability program to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions across the sector.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:26 PM, Thu - 10 August 23
T-Hub and AIC select 23 start-ups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading innovation ecosystem, announced the launch of a second cohort of AIC T-Hub’s sustainability program on Thursday to foster innovation and drive sustainable solutions across the sector.

The cohort, which comprises 23 cutting-edge start-ups, will undergo a 100-day intensive program aimed at fostering solutions to pressing sustainability challenges.

The selected start-ups for the cohort will focus on key areas such as Agricultural Sustainability, Environmental Conservation, Solid Waste Management, Climate Technology, and others.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO of T-Hub, said, “throughout the program, T-Hub will cultivate and empower these selected start-ups, equipping them with the essential tools to scale their businesses, shaping their success, and creating a legacy of positive change.”

Through T-Hub’s extensive network, start-ups will connect with mentors, domain experts, and fellow founders, while also gaining access to government compliance assistance, advanced technology facilities, and essential information about grants and incentives.

Related News

Latest News