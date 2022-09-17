Table free health, education Bill in Parliament: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:22 AM, Sat - 17 September 22

(Source: Twitter/Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana) The Telangana government is ready to extend support if the Centre comes forward to provide free health and education facilities to the people of the country, KT Rama Rao said at the Integration Day celebrations in Vemulawada on Friday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao has demanded that the BJP-led union government introduce the free health and education Bill in Parliament. The Telangana government is ready to extend support if the Centre comes forward to provide free health and education facilities to the people of the country, he said at the Integration Day celebrations in Vemulawada on Friday.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Rama Rao said except for benefiting big industrialists such as Ambani and Adani, Narendra Modi does not bother about the poor. Informing the people that Modi waived loans of Rs 12 lakh crore of big industrialists, he said India became poorer than Nigeria only because of his decisions.

Rama Rao alleged that BJP leaders were frequenting Telangana as if they were they were invading the State. “But they are doing nothing for its development,” he said. He wondered as to why they were conducting counter meetings in Telangana. Saying Amit Shah visited the State 12 times, Rama Rao questioned if the union Home Minister was bringing Rs 10,000 crore to Telangana.

Coming down heavily on the BJP leaders’ statements to jail Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, he asked the people if the TRS president should be jailed for implementing a number of welfare schemes and taking up development programmes. Commenting on BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s statement to dig temples and mosques, the Minister agreed that he would be ready to dig basements to supply water to parched lands and construct houses for the poor.

He said BJP leaders know nothing except for provoking the people by raising Hindu-Muslim and India-Pakistan subjects. Now, they were chanting the mantra of Telangana liberation and raising anti-Nizam slogans instead of speaking facts, he said.

Rama Rao made it clear that there was no space for interruptive forces in Telangana. “People should be alert about BJP leaders making cheap comments and provoking them on religious lines. Telangana will go back decades if the people fall into the trap of religion,” he said.

Informing the crowd that Telangana people waged four big agitations in seven decades, Rama Rao said his forefathers also participated in the freedom struggle and the Telangana armed struggle. “The spirit of agitation is imbibed in the land of Telangana,” he said.

Rama Rao demanded that the Centre name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar. He said the Telangana government has decided to name the new Secretariat complex after the Dalit leader and dared the BJP leaders to show their sincerity by naming the new Parliament building after the Father of the Constitution.