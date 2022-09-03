Table Tennis camp for nationals begins in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a bid to make an impression, the Telangana State Table Tennis Association began their camp for the State women’s team at the Gujarati Seva Mandal academy in the city on Saturday.

The State women’s team comprises the likes of Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medallist Akula Sreeja, experienced Nikhat Banu, Varuni, G Pranith and Monica. The team will compete at the 36th National Table Tennis Tournament and the camp was inaugurated by TSTTA secretary Prakash Raju.

Squad: Akula Sreeja, Nikhat Bhanu, Varuni, Monica, Pranitha;

Coach: Venugopal.