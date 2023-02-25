| Take Care Of Your Skin With These Pre And Post Holi Skincare Tips

Take care of your skin with these pre-and post-Holi skincare tips

Various colours are available in the market and we never know who uses the right ones.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 01:55 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Representative photo.

Hyderabad: The most colourful time of the year, Holi is almost here, and we have to keep safety in mind and take care of our skin.

Various colours are available in the market and we never know who uses the right ones. While organic colours can be eco-friendly and safe for your skin, many can cause damage to your skin with the chemicals used in making them.

It is important to take precautions before and after playing with colours. We have listed a few pre and post-Holi skincare tips for you:

Pre-Holi:

– Make sure to not use any make-up before playing Holi.

– Use a good lip balm to protect your lips from any chemicals.

– Cleanse and exfoliate your skin well before Holi, this will help get rid of any dirt and dead skin cells.

– Apply moisturiser or oil all over your body, especially on dry areas like elbows and knees.

Post-Holi:

– Massage your skin with coconut oil to remove the colours.

– Use a gentle soap or body wash when bathing.

– Use cold water as it will soothe the skin from the effects of harsh colours.

– Apply a good moisturiser all over your body immediately after a shower, this will help seal in moisture and will provide long-lasting hydration.

– Treat your skin with homemade face packs.

– Drink plenty of water to flush out any toxins from the body.