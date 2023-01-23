Fire mishap: GHMC drawing up plans to raze building

Efforts on to ensure demolition is carried out professionally with little damage to surrounding structures

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Fire Accident spot at Minister Road. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is chalking out a fool-proof action plan for the smooth conduct of the demolition of Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories building at Ramgopalpet that was engulfed in a major fire on Thursday.

With independent houses and other commercial establishments surrounding the building, the GHMC authorities are stressing the need to ensure that the demolition is carried out professionally with little damage to the surrounding buildings.

“Tenders will be floated for the demolition of the building. Simultaneously, tons of debris will be transported to the Construction and Demolition waste recycling plant. The building owner will pay the entire cost for this strenuous task which involves demolition and transportation,” a GHMC official, said.

He further said that the plan was to minimise the effect of demolition on the surrounding structures and public safety would be given utmost priority.

Presently, the area has been barricaded, fire tenders are in place and Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services officials have taken up measures to ensure the fire does not reignite.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation centre set up by the Hyderabad Collector Office is serving food to the people whose houses are located in the vicinity of the Deccan Knitwear Sports Accessories building. “We are serving meals three times a day. Food is also being served to the officials of various State government departments who are deployed at the fire accident site, says an official from Hyderabad Collector Office.

The State government has given instructions to run the rehabilitation centre till the entire process of demolition was completed and till things return to normalcy, the official added.