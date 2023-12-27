Tamil Nadu woman, daughter end life in Mancherial

A woman who was eking out her living by selling papad and her daughter ended their lives hanging Deepak Nagar in Mandamarri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:06 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Representational Image.

Mancherial: A woman who was eking out her living by selling papad and her daughter ended their lives hanging Deepak Nagar in Mandamarri town on Wednesday.

The women hailed from Tamil Nadu. Reason for their suicide is yet to be ascertained.

Mandamarri Inspector Mahender Reddy said that Dhanalaxmi aged around 35 and her daughter Jeevani (16) committed suicide by hanging. Her husband is not available to find out the reason for her drastic step. His mobile phone is remained switched off. Neighbors told police that the couple had no problems.

Dhanalaxmi’s son Siddharth who was asleep at the time of the suicide, while her father was unaware of this incident. The couple migrated to Mandamarri in search of livelihood a few years back.