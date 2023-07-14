Prime Video, Office of the PSA collaborate to bring ‘Mission Start Ab’ series to discover India’s most promising start-ups

The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focused on scaling made-for-India innovations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has joined forces with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, to create ‘Mission Start Ab’, a first-of-its-kind series, that will showcase India’s grassroots innovators as they turbo-charge their business growth.

The seven-episode series will show these promising entrepreneurs, focused on scaling made-for-India innovations with the potential to impact socio-economic change, undertake a series of challenges in pursuit of scaling their business and securing funding for their ventures.

With India as one of the world’s largest and most vibrant start-up ecosystems, this wholly Made-In-India series also brings together three renowned investors who will search for India’s next Unicorn, by putting these 10 early-stage founders through a series of intense exercises and simulations that will test their entrepreneurial, management, communication and crises management skills.

‘Mission Start Ab’ is a new series that will engage audiences with the power of human stories behind every promising Indian start-up. It will celebrate the ingenuous and audacious entrepreneurs who have the potential to build and scale their businesses, and give 3 of the most prolific investors the opportunity to invest in them.

The series promises to captivate viewers with stories of these unique Indian start-ups and founders, their humble beginnings, never-say-die spirit, and the sacrifices they have made along the way to turn their dreams into reality. In this series, investors will also act as mentors, challenging and empowering some of the brightest minds in the country.

The audience will get to witness these amazing early-stage entrepreneurs compete with each other to become India’s next Unicorn. Currently in production, this upcoming reality show is slated to premiere soon on Prime Video.