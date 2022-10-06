Tanmay to lead Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament

Hyderabad: Opening left-arm batter Tanmay Agarwal will lead the Hyderabad team that will compete in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which will be held from October 11.

Promising youngster N Thakur Tilak Varma has been appointed his deputy. Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who is currently playing in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, has been named in the squad.

Team: Tanmay Agarwal (Captain), N Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), T Ravi Teja, Rahul Buddi, Prateek Reddy (Wicket-Keeper), CV Milind, Mickhil Jaiswal, Tanay Tyagarajan, Sai Pragnay Reddy (Wicket-keeper), Rakshan Reddi, Mohammed Siraj, MSR Charan, Bhagat Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Jayram Reddy, B Punnaiah, Trishank Gupta, E Sanketh, Shreyas Valla, P Nitesh Reddy;

Coach: Milaap Mewada; Trainer: Kanishk Naidu; Physio: K Santhosh Kumar ; Video Analyst: M Sailesh Kumar; Manager: Mahboob Ahmed.