Tarun Ghulati: Indian Attempts To Be London Mayor Soon | India-UK Agreement

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: Tarun Ghulati, a devoted Hindu with strong ties to Sanatan values acquired during his time in India, is launching an independent bid for the London Mayoral position. Mr. Ghulati announced his candidacy during a press conference in Hyderabad, India, underscoring his mission to strengthen connections between London and diaspora communities. He believes that a free trade agreement between India and the UK can unlock economic opportunities, elevate living standards, and foster overall growth.

