Task Force held automobile thieves in Hyderabad

Police said the suspects who wished to have a lavish lifestyle, decided to steal automobiles from various elite residential colonies and make money by selling them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with the local police nabbed four persons including two juveniles on charges of stealing two-wheelers from residential colonies on Friday.

Officials recovered seven bikes, altogether worth Rs.3.5 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Shaik Mustafa (21), a band master from Hussainialam and Mohd. Afsar (28), an auto-rickshaw driver from Santoshnagar and two 17-year-old boys.

The gang was involved in cases in Hussainialam, Khairatabad, I.S.Sadan, Bandlaguda, Kalapathar and Falaknuma.

“They go on a stealing spree and collect bikes and hide them. At the right time, they dispose it on lower rates to people known to them,” said an official adding that the gang was involved in seven cases until now.

Following a tip-off, the suspects were arrested and the bikes were recovered from them.