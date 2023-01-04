Taste the cuisines of Gujarat, Rajasthan under one roof at Rajthali restaurant

These two States served as the inspiration for a completely vegetarian restaurant called ‘Rajthali, Sadiyon ki Parampara’, which is located in MLA Quarters, Avanti Nagar, Hyderguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Vegetarians in the city, it’s time for you to rejoice. If you are someone who loves to try various yummy cuisines and experiment with different tastes but don’t find too many places to check out, don’t fret. We have found a place where you can find traditional Gujarati and Rajasthani cuisines that have been handed down through the ages.

So, even though you probably can’t visit Rajasthan or Gujarat anytime soon, here’s one opportunity to taste the yummy dishes from both the regions under one roof.

Lights, aromas, and music from the two States awaken your senses as you walk in to the restaurant. These two States served as the inspiration for a completely vegetarian restaurant called ‘Rajthali, Sadiyon ki Parampara’, which is located in MLA Quarters, Avanti Nagar, Hyderguda.

The ‘thali’ on offer at the restaurant is infinite and they serve 32 different dishes. You might have to wait another six months to have the same dish because the menu is changing every day as the menu is decided by seasonal influences.

They have a number of offers, including a Tuesday deal for Rs 299, a Wednesday offer for ladies only, and a birthday promotion wherein the person celebrating their birthday receives a free thali and anybody accompanying them receives a 25% discount on their thalis. However, to avail this discount and offer, you need to present identification and notify them in advance.

Their services are offered on Swiggy and Zomato as well, for those who prefer to savour something different from their regular fare but from the comfort of their home. In addition to a variety of combos, they also provide ‘Royal meal boxes’ and ‘Budget corporate meal boxes’ that get delivered right to your doorstep.