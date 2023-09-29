TCS reverts to Full-Time Office Work, Ending Hybrid Policy from October 1

Effective from October 1, 2023, TCS is requiring its workforce to be present in the office for the full workweek, encompassing five days, as opposed to the previous arrangement where employees were only required to be in the office for three days each week.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company, is transitioning back to the traditional office-based work model. In a recent internal communication circulated in the middle of this month, the company has announced a shift in its hybrid working policy.

Effective from October 1, 2023, TCS is requiring its workforce to be present in the office for the full workweek, encompassing five days, as opposed to the previous arrangement where employees were only required to be in the office for three days each week.

The news channel, CNBC-TV18 while quoting an official email sent to TCS employees, said that “As communicated by CEO and chief human resources officer (CHRO) in various townhalls, it is mandatory for all associates to attend office on all the working days (5 days per week if there are no holidays) starting 1 October 2023.”

In the FY23 annual report, the company underscored the significance of a return to office environments. The report emphasized that more than half of the company’s workforce was hired after March 2020, and new employees find value in face-to-face interactions with senior colleagues and leaders, which foster cultural integration and enable them to learn by observing their behavior and thought processes.

In May 2020, amid the initial wave of the pandemic, then-CEO Rajesh Gopinathan unveiled the ’25×25 model,’ with the objective of reintegrating 25 per cent of the workforce into office premises by the year 2025.

TCS is among the early IT companies to deviate from the widely adopted hybrid work policy that gained prominence in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift marks a notable departure from advocates of the work-from-home policy, who have regarded it as the future of work.