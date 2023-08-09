Teach culture and traditions to children, Collector Dr. Ala tells Adivasis

By James Edwin Updated On - 06:40 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Kothagudem: Adivasi families should teach their children the importance of their culture, tradition and language from childhood, suggested district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

Adivasis need to follow their history, civilisation and cultural traditions to save tribal culture and traditions from extinction in the world. As most of the Adivasis do not converse in their mother tongue there was a chance of such languages going extinct, the Collector noted.

Dr. Ala took part in World Indigenous Day celebrations at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday. As a result of sacrifices of tribal heroes like Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Gantala Dora, Mallu Dora, in the year 1982, the United Nations declared August 9 as World Indigenous Day, she said.

The State government has been implementing many schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of Adivasis, the Collector said while assuring that she would be ready to address problems faced by tribals if they approached her.

ITDA Project Officer Pratik Jain addressing the gathering said the Tribal Welfare Department has been working to educate tribal children by establishing Ashram schools, hostels and Gurukul Schools. Quality education was being imparted at the institutions.

Earlier on the day, Jain and assistant Project Officer General David Raj, ITDA administrative officer Bhim and leaders of various tribal communities participated in a rally after paying floral tributes to the statues of tribal martyrs.

The PO felicitated the principals of Ankampalem School head master Venkateswarlu and D Gollagudem School headmistress Vijayalakshmi for achieving good results in their schools in SSC exam. Ex-MP Midiam Babu Rao, senior officials Manemma, Ramanaiah, Narasimha Rao and others were present.