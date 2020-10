DPS Nacharam taught kids good table manners that one should always follow. Kids enjoyed the activity while parents had another great experience.

By | Published: 12:05 am

Pre Primary students of DPS Nacharam attended a virtual session on good table manners. Teachers demonstrated how to place cutlery on the table for lunch/dinner. They also taught kids good table manners that one should always follow. Kids enjoyed the activity while parents had another great experience.

