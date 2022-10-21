Team MYSA enter quarterfinals of Telangana Premier Golf League

Hyderabad: Defending champions Team MYSA continued their good run to march into the quarterfinals of the Sreenidhi University Telangana Premier Golf League, at the Hyderabad Golf Course on Friday.

They underlined their class emerging as the only team with more than 50 points. The defending champions are joined in the quarterfinals by Team TeeOff, Villaggio Highlanders, Vardhaman Eagle Hunters, Classic Champs, Valley Warriors, Sreenidhian Thunderbolts, and MYK Strikers.

Madhav Kota topped the individual standings for the second year running. The prolific golfer remains unbeaten so far in the league. In doing so, he retains the MVP title and helps MYSA remain the top team at the table.

The Valley Warriors finished the league phase with 34 points, tied with the spirited Devpixel Devils. However, the Warriors made the last eight on the strength of their showing in the third and fifth rounds, where they accumulated 22 points against 19 to the Devils.

MYSA produced another commanding performance, scoring a sumptuous eighteen points in the fifth round. That took their collection to 50.5 points, ahead of TeeOff which had 44 in Group D. Apollo Cancer Crusaders and KLR Kings missed out on the last eight with 25.5 and 23.5 points respectively.