Teary adieu bid to slain greyhounds constable in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 08:07 PM

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka and Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju paid tributes to Greyhounds constable Ade Praveen, whose final rites were held with full State honours at Rajulguda, a hamlet under Mankaguda in Narnoor mandal on Monday.

Praveen (35) was electrocuted during a combing operation in a forest area at Nasturipalli village in Kataram mandal of Prof Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

Seethakka paid floral tributes and assured all support to the bereaved family members of the constable of the elite anti-Maoist force of Telangana. Bojju promised to extend help from the government.

He said that Praveen was a role model to tribals, but his untimely demise shocked him. Collector Rahul Raj and Superintendent of Police Guash Alam participated in the funerals and paid tributes.

A pall of gloom descended over the habitation, following the death of the constable. A large number of residents of the hamlet voluntarily took part in a procession carrying the body of the constable.

They recalled accounts with him. Praveen is survived by wife and two sons. He cracked a post in the greyhounds in 2012. Praveen came into contact with live electric snares set up by wildlife poachers and died on the spot on Monday.