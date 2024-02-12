Lok Sabha elections 2024: Back to back setbacks to BJP in Zaheerabad

C Ramachander Rajanarasimha, who contested from Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency in 2023 elections, resigned to the BJP party

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 12 February 2024, 07:41 PM

Ramachandar Rajanarasimha

Sangareddy: While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed in-charges for Lok Sabha Constituencies hoping to perform well in the coming elections, the party has been suffering one setback after another in Zaheerbad Lok Sabha constituency, leaving the party leadership worried. Days after veteran party leader and actor turned politician P Babu Mohan quit the party, another leader C Ramachander Rajanarasimha, who contested from Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency in 2023 elections, resigned to the party on Monday.

Though Ramachandar cited personal reasons for his resignation, sources say he is likely to join in Congress party in the presence of his brother and Health Minister C Damodara Rajanarasimha shortly. Babu Mohan, who unsuccessfully contested from Andole Constituency unsuccessfully in last assembly elections, is also likely to join in Congress Party. The party leadership has appointed Kamareddy MLA Katipally Venkataramana Reddy as in-charge of the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency besides appointing Chinnamail Godavari Anji Reddy as Sangareddy district president to lead the party leaders and cadre during the election campaign.

However, the resignations of Ramachandar and Babu Mohan left a big hole to fill in the party. Meanwhile, many party leaders and cadre were reportedly not cooperating with the local party president and in charge Venkataramana Reddy. Many leaders were not even attending the assembly segment-wise meetings organised by these two leaders. Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency has seven assembly segments under it. While four segments, Bansawada, Jukkal, Kamareddy and Yellareddy were located in the Kamareddy district, the rest Andole, Narayankhed, Zaheerabad segments fall in Sangareddy district.

The Congress Party had won the Narayanakhed, Andole, Yellareddy, and Jukkal constituencies, while BRS bagged Banaswada and Zaheerabad. The BJP leader Venkataramana Reddy had won the Kamareddy Constituency. In the wake of Ayodhya temple prana pratista, the saffron party is expecting a huge support in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha Constituency.