Techie duped of Rs 43 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad

A software engineer was duped of Rs. 43 lakh by cyber fraudsters on pretext of huge profits on investments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:37 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer was duped of Rs. 43 lakh by cyber fraudsters on pretext of huge profits on investments.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Borabanda received a message on WhatsApp of huge profits on small investments. Lured by the part time assignment with high returns, the man contacted the advertiser through the WhatsApp.

“Initially, the conman communicated with the victim over WhatsApp and later switched over to Telegram. He asked him to login into a website, the link for which was provided to him. The fraudster asked him to ‘like’ videos uploaded on a particular channel on YouTube for which he would be paid some amount as remuneration,” said an official of Hyderabad Cybercrime police station.

Initially, the victim was paid some amount towards profits. However, at a later stage his profits were shown in lakhs of rupees in his account but he was unable to transfer the amount from his virtual account to bank account.

“On one or the other pretext, the conman asked him to deposit Rs. 43 lakh in different bank accounts for claiming the profits. Later, the man realized, he was duped and approached the police,” said the official.

A case is registered.