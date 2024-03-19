Teen dies as tree falls during heavy winds in Siddipet

19 March 2024

Siddipet: Tragedy struck a poor couple as their son, who had attended two examinations of Class 10, died when a tree fell on him due to heavy winds at Kolgur village in Gajwel mandal on Tuesday evening.

Manne Venkatesh (15), the second son of Manne Chandraiah and Renuka, was herding the cattle home from their agriculture field on Tuesday evening when the incident happened. Venkatesh, who was studying 10th class in the Zilla Parishad High School Ahmedhi Nagar, had gone to their farm after writing his Hindi examination in Gajwel.

While preparing for his English examination scheduled on Wednesday, Venkatesh took a brief break and went to his farm to see his parents. Venkatesh parents suggested him to herd the cattle home.

When his home was five minutes away, the village witnessed rains coupled with heavy winds when the tree fell on him. Since his head hit the CC road, the boy died on the spot with serious head injuries. The incident left the entire village in shock.