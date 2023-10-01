Teen drowns in Godavari in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Nirmal: A fifteen-year-old from Nizamabad district accidentally drowned while collecting water in a bottle from the Godavari river near Basar on Sunday.

Basar Sub-Inspector K Ganesh said Santosh Shinde, a school dropout from Hamalwadi in Nizamabad district, drowned when he was taking water from the river in a bottle after taking a dip in it.

Santosh was not familiar with swimming. He was accompanied by four friends who noticed him drowning and alerted police.

The five were in Basar to visit the ancient Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple. Santosh and his parents had shifted to Nizamabad from Maharashtra in search of livelihood 10 years ago. Santosh’s mother Jayasri lodged a complaint with Basar police.

A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.