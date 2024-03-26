Teen ends life after mother refuses money for liquor

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said M Suresh (18) of the hamlet attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide after being depressed when his mother did not give money to buy alcohol on account of Holi on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 10:40 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Depressed over denial of cash for buying liquor, a teenager died, allegedly after consuming pesticide at Sonapur hamlet under Punaguda village in Wankidi mandal on Tuesday.

Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Sagar said M Suresh (18) of the hamlet attempted to end his life by consuming pesticide after being depressed when his mother did not give money to buy alcohol on account of Holi on Monday.

Also Read Nirmal Collector asks officials to be vigilant at check posts

He was rushed to a hospital in Asifabad, where he died while undergoing treatment.

He was reportedly addicted to liquor and used to quarrel with his mother for money. His mother Parvathi, a widow, lodged a complaint with police. Investigation is on.