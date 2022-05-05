Teen social app Uable launches campus ambassador programme

Hyderabad: Uable, a teen social app, on Thursday announced the launch of the campus ambassador programme which aims to bring together all teen communities that exist in schools, colleges, neighbourhoods, and other institutions on Uable.

The chosen teen ambassadors (16-18 years old) get a chance to become ‘Zuckerbergs’ in their own right and start their own mini social media network outside of the campus, according to a press release.

The micro-communities within the Uable app can be used to catch up with their friends, and alumni, share content, fight challenges, debates, study together and make memories, it said, adding that Uable aims to onboard over 1,000 students in India by December 2022.

The programme would enable the young minds to build a community from scratch, and learn the ropes of product building, marketing, and user engagement among others. Uable would also connect the ambassadors with mentors from startups and help them get priority access to internships or fellowships with the brands in the future, the press release added.

