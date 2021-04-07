Teenager held for harassing minor girl in Hyderabad

The arrested suspect was identified as K Rahul (19), a resident of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district

Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police on Wednesday arrested a teenager on charges of harassing a minor girl on social media.

The arrested suspect was identified as K Rahul (19), a resident of Jinnaram mandal in Sangareddy district. According to the police, Rahul, an intermediate second-year student in a private college, sent a friend request to the 17-year-old girl on Facebook. Even without knowing him or verifying his details, the girl accepted the request and since then they were in contact with each other on phone too.

“They happened to meet in person a few times during which Rahul captured her pictures and saved them in his mobile phone. He later started harassing her and demanded money too. When she refused, he threatened to publicise her private pictures,” police said, adding that out of fear, she gave him nearly Rs 50,000 in installments.

Recently, he called her father and threatened him. Her father approached the police, who booked a case and subsequently nabbed Rahul, who was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.