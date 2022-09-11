Telangana: 130 social welfare students excel in JEE Advanced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

Hyderabad: A total of 130 social welfare residential institutions students have excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results announced on Sunday.

The rankers include Gaddam Shivaleela (323 rank in SC category), M Sony (350 rank in ST), Kondagurle Richa (525 rank in SC) and P Sridhar Naik (627 rank in ST). This year, close to 80 students are likely to get admission in IITs and 70 students in NITs, IIITs & GFTIs.

The State government had launched social welfare residential centres of excellence to provide intensive coaching for students aspiring to enter into IITs/NITs.

Scheduled Castes Development Minister Koppula Eshwar and TSWREIS Secretary Ronald Rose congratulated students for scripting success in the toughest exam and appreciated the teachers for fulfilling the dreams of students from less privileged backgrounds.