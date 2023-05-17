Telangana: 262 quintals of PDS rice seized in Asifabad

Revenue authorities seized 262 quintals of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) stored in a hut in Kagaznagar town
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Revenue authorities seized 262 quintals of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) stored in a hut in Kagaznagar town on Wednesday.
Two vans were also seized. Joint Collector (Revenue) V Rajesham said that the PDS rice was recovered from the hut located near railway station. He said some unknown persons procured the grains and dumped the bags in the hut.
A case was registered and investigations were taken up.