Youngster’s selfie video before suicide: Five booked for abetment in Mancherial

Mancherial: A selfie video recorded by a 27-year-old man, who allegedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide went viral in the district. The youngster, Nalimela Vijay, who felt humiliated after being booked in connection with the alleged suicide of a woman at Kothamamidipalli village in Dandepalli, recorded the video saying that he was innocent. Following his revelation, five persons were booked on charge of abetment of suicide on Wednesday.

Dandepalli Sub-Inspector Prasad said Vinay died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. In March, a case was booked against Vinay following the reported suicide of Embadi Saishma, a girl from the same village, after which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

He was released recently. In the video, Vinay said he was insulted when none of the villagers spoke with him after he was released from jail. He said he was innocent and requested the villagers to check his chatting history with Saishma. He said it was she who had expressed interest to marry him, but died by suicide when her parents mounted pressure on her to marry another person.

Stating that he had not committed any crime, Vinay apologized to his parents and relatives and said he was resorting to the drastic step after feeling humiliated. He posted the video clip on his Facebook account, which were then shared widely on multiple social media platforms.

Based on a complaint received from his mother Bucchavva, a case was registered and five relatives of Saishma were booked for abetment of suicide.

