Telangana: 45-year old fisherman drowns in Kaddam project

Police said that Nagula Narasimha from Kaddampeddur mandal centre met a watery grave while casting a net in the project.
Nirmal: A 45-year old man drowned when he was fishing in the Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Friday.
Police said that Nagula Narasimha from Kaddampeddur mandal centre met a watery grave while casting a net in the project.
Some of his colleagues tried to save him, but in vain as he died on the spot. A case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations were taken up.