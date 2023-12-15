Telangana: 45-year old fisherman drowns in Kaddam project

06:45 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Representational image.

Nirmal: A 45-year old man drowned when he was fishing in the Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Friday.

Police said that Nagula Narasimha from Kaddampeddur mandal centre met a watery grave while casting a net in the project.

Some of his colleagues tried to save him, but in vain as he died on the spot. A case of suspicious death was registered. Investigations were taken up.