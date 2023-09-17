Telangana achieving tremendous growth in all fields: Puvvada

Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Khammam: Telangana region which fought for its identity for six decades and became a separate State has been achieving tremendous growth in all fields, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister unfurled the national flag celebrating the National Integration Day and addressed the gathering here on Sunday. The National Integration Day was being celebrated to mark Telangana’s transition from being a princely State to becoming a democratic State, he said.

Telangana society’s fight for liberation and those involved in the fight have to be remembered. National Integration was not just geographical unity but unity among the people and their cultures. Real patriotism was to preserve such unity, Ajay Kumar noted.

Listing out various developmental and welfare measures initiated and being implemented by the State government, the minister said that Telangana has become a role model in the country. What Telangana practices the nation was following, he noted.

In a similar event in Kothagudem, Government Whip, MLA Rega Kantha Rao unfurled the national flag. He said Telangana which overcame many challenges soon after its formation has now become a torchbearer in terms of welfare and development initiatives.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who fought for separate Telangana has been leading the State towards all round progress. Telangana was the only State in India which had 1,011 Gurukuls, he said.