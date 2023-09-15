CM KCR initiated a revolution in medical education: Minister Puvvada

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:09 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has started a revolution in medical education in the country by laying focus on the medical sector.

The minister accompanied by district Collector VP Gautham attended the virtual inauguration of classes at Khammam Medical College by the Chief Minister from Hyderabad along with eight other new medical colleges in the State on Friday. Speaking on the occasion Ajay Kumar Chandrashekhar Rao has shown his mark by starting classes in nine new government medical colleges in a single day.

He asked officials to inform the public about the benefits of the medical college in the district and the medical services provided in the hospitals affiliated to the medical college.

Earlier there were only three medical colleges in the State, but now Telangana has established 26 medical colleges unlike any other State in the country under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao.

It enabled 10, 000 students to study MBBS every year and Telangana would be a hub for medical education, the minister said. The minister explained that facilities have been provided in Khammam Government Medical College on par with private medical colleges.

He wished the students to complete their course with perseverance and dedication and fulfill their parents’ dreams and reach higher positions in life. Ajay Kumar told the MBBS students to provide quality medical care to the people as a responsibility after completing their education and congratulated the first batch of students of the college.

He thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning and opening the in Khammam district. ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, the college Principal Dr. S. Rajeswara Rao, District Medical Health Officer Dr. B Malathi, Government General Hospital Superintendent Dr. Venkateshwarlu and others were present.