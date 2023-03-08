Telangana to introduce single window system for women entrepreneurs soon, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Telangana will soon launch a single window system for women entrepreneurs. This will be a platform for all things related to entrepreneurship, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Speaking at the fifth anniversary celebrations of WeHub, the first-of-its-kind and only State-run platform for women entrepreneurs set up by the Government of Telangana, he said Telangana decided to set up WeHub following the Global Economic Summit it hosted in 2017. The effort was to create a platform for creating an impact by women entrepreneurs.

He said women in the two Telugu States were financially disciplined and the same was mirrored in the success of self help groups. Though money came into circulation through these, the same did not translate into wealth creation on the expected lines, he said. The Telangana Government, in its efforts to promote women entrepreneurship, was releasing Rs 750 crore towards interest free loans.

He stressed the need for collaboration across segments for impact creation. The success of an enterprise lies in the employment it creates and the problem it addresses. The State government has set up three industrial parks for women in addition to earmarking 10 per cent space in all industrial parks exclusively for women entrepreneurs. Women are excelling in various fields. There are a lot of opportunities in the manufacturing segment and the young population can use technology as a force multiplier to gain value in a relatively short period.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said there was a need to increase women representation overall. Citing a case of startups, he said about 1,200 startups are working in T-Hub and only 23 per cent of them are by women. The successes will result in more role models emerging, which will further support and encourage entrepreneurship, he said.

WeHub CEO Deepthi Ravula said the WeHub team had travelled 84,000 km in the State and interacted with over 35,000 women to explain about the possibilities and the State support available.