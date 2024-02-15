Telangana Appropriation Bill passed in Assembly

Telangana Appropriation (Vote-on-account) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Assembly late on Thursday evening

Hyderabad: The Telangana Appropriation (Vote-on-account) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Assembly late on Thursday evening.

Welcoming the suggestions of Members from different parties to lead an all-party delegation to New Delhi to seek rightful share of tax devolution, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said it could be attempted.

“Telangana is performing better but States that are not performing well are getting a high share of Central funds. Already, a few Southern States made a few attempts and if required, an all-party delegation from Telangana can visit New Delhi and try to get funds,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.