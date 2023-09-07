Telangana: Arogya Mahila scheme to be expanded

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to start operating the additional 100 centres from September 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Hyderabad: Strengthening the vital Arogya Mahila initiative, which was launched by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao in March, another 100 more centres would be added to run the weekly special clinics for women.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday directed officials to start operating the additional 100 centres from September 12. At present, the Arogya Mahila scheme is being run from 272 centres.

The Arogya Mahila clinics are organised every Tuesday of the week and, as a part of early diagnosis, the health department is conducting an array of laboratory tests.

These centers exclusively employ female medical personnel, providing eight major medical services. Thus far, 278,317 individuals have been screened, with 13,673 requiring medical attention, who were promptly referred to hospitals by these dedicated healthcare professionals.

In a review meeting, the Health Minister also issued directives to health department to expedite release of results for the recruitment of 5,204 staff nurses. He emphasized the need to address pending matters related to the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and promptly resolve the arrears of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

Additionally, he called for the expeditious completion of the appointment process for District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs) sanctioned under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), a press release said.

Important points in Arogya Mahila:

• Launched on the occasion of World Women’s Day, so far, 2, 78, 317 women have been screened

• A total of 13, 673 women referred to a higher health care facility for treatment

• Nearly 40, 000 underwent tests for early detection of cervical cancer

• A total of 1.7 lakh women underwent clinical examination for breast cancer

• Total centres increased from 272 to 373 from next Tuesday

• All the health counters in the centres on Tuesday are managed by women health care workers