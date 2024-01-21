Telangana artist carves Lord Ram, Ayodhya Mandir on leaves

Kumar carved 20 portraits of Lord Ram and one portrait of the newly built temple on sacred fig tree leaves, Indian almond and Banyan tree leaves

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 21 January 2024, 06:44 PM

Portraits of Lord Rama and Ayodhya Mandir carved by leaf artist Gundu Shiva Kumar.

Sangareddy: Popular leaf artist from Sangareddy, Gundu Shiva Kumar, has come up with his artwork on the eve of the “Pran Pratishtha” of the Ayodhya temple.

Kumar carved 20 portraits of Lord Ram and one portrait of the newly built temple on sacred fig tree leaves, Indian almond and Banyan tree leaves. The artist, who usually uses sacred fig tree leaves to carve portraits, used three different leaves for carving Lord Ram’s portraits this time.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Shiva Kumar said many people were seen sharing leaf artworks of Lord Ram done by a Lucknow-based artist. He is also preparing to draw a Bala Rama portrait on Sunday. Kumar said he spent over eight hours in three days drawing Lord Ram portraits.