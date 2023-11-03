Telangana Assembly Elections: Nomination filing process to begin from Friday

Scrutiny of Nominations will be held on 13th while the last date for withdrawal of nominations will be 15th of this month. The polling will be held for the 119 Assembly on 30th of this month.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:30 AM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Nomination process for Telangana Assembly Elections will begin today with issue of Gazette Notification. Polling for all 119 assembly constituencies will be held on 30th of this month.

Last date for filing of nominations in these constituencies is 10th of this month. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on 13th and candidates can withdraw their name by 15th of this month.

The additional central forces have reached the majority of the districts and held flag marches to inculcate confidence among electors that they can vote in a free and fair atmosphere. Meanwhile, major political parties including the ruling BRS have begun electioneering with steam.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have visited the state. Senior Congress leaders and star campaigners are touring the state.