Telangana Assembly Polls: BJP makes two changes in final list

BJP leadership's flip-flop in selection of the candidates has put the ticket aspirants on tenterhooks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:31 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership’s flip-flop in selection of the candidates has put the ticket aspirants on tenterhooks. Hours after the BJP Central Election Committee(CEC) released the list of 14 candidates on Friday, party State general secretary G Premender Reddy issued a statement making s few changes in the candidates list.

As per the original list Amarajula Sridevi was replaced by Koyyala Emaji as Bellampalli SC reserved candidate, but again she was retained by the party. Similarly, Meramma was allotted Alampur (SC) seat, but within hours she was replaced by Rajgopal. The frequent changes being made by BJP leadership is worrying the ticket aspirants

It is learnt that on the recommendations of Union Tourism Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy the two changes were made by the party CEC.