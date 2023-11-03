Liquor shops to remain closed for three days in view of Telangana Assembly Polls

The Election Commission of India has directed the authorities to take appropriate measures to implement a complete prohibition on the sale of liquor and other substances within polling areas for 48 hours.

02:51 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: In view of Assembly Polls in the state, all liquor outlets, including wine shops, bars, restaurants and pubs will be closed from 5 PM on November 28 to the end of polling on November 30. They will also remain closed on counting day, December 3, until the end of vote counting.

