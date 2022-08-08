Telangana: AWCS rescues 35 Egret chicks at Mallampet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

The rescued Egret chicks shifted to Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad by AWCS.

Sangareddy: In a major rescue of birds that fell off their nests at Mallampet in Medchal Malkajgiri district, the Ameenpur-based Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS) has rescued 36 Egret chicks.

According to a member of the rescue team Sanotshi Pradeep, the heavy rains in Mallampet area led to collapse of a babul tree branch in the area on Sunday evening. As a result, several nests on these trees got damaged. When AWCS got a call from the locals, the team led by Santoshi and Ajit rushed to the place and rescued the birds.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Santoshi said that she saw at least 23 carcasses of Egret chicks at the spot. During the rescue operation on Sunday night, she said that they have rescued 36 chicks which they have shifted to Nehru Zoological Park since they needed expert care.

Meanwhile, the AWCS team examined the bird nests once again on Monday evening to take up rescue work. The efforts of AWCS have won the praise of bird lovers in Mallampet.