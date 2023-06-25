Telangana: Banda Mailaram celebrates inaugural ceremony of newly built replica of Badrinath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: Village Banda Mailaram on Sunday celebrated the inaugural ceremony of the newly built replica of Badrinath.

Called ‘Dakshin Badrinath temple’ this temple has been constructed by Uttarakhand Kalyankari Sanstha, a registered society formed by people of Uttarakhand residing or serving in Hyderabad.

Spread over 1,550 sq yard campus, the beautiful replica of Badri Vishal is constructed in 750 sq yards. As part of inaugural celebrations, Kalash Yatra and Gayatri Havan were attended by thousands of local people.

A festive and spiritual atmosphere prevailed and women and children with their traditional costumes participated in the programme. Being a true replica of Badrinath temple, it is expected to be a major attraction of Hyderabadin coming days. The temple will be opened for devotees after June 29 June on completing Vigraha installation.

Those associated with the initiative include Vikram Singh Rawat, Roshan Singh Negi, Anil Bhandari, Rikesh Petwal, Anil Singh Mall and Balveer Painuly.