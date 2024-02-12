Telangana: BJP MLAs may skip government’s Medigadda visit

Congress government has arranged an official trip for all the 119 MLAs and 40 MLCs to the Medigadda project site to show its condition

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad: The BJP MLAs have reportedly decided to avoid participating in the government organised visit to Medigadda’s Lakshmi Barrage, a part of the Kaleshwaram Project, on Tuesday. The government has arranged an official trip for all the 119 MLAs and 40 MLCs to the Medigadda project site to show its condition.

State BJP President G Kishan Reddy has reportedly directed his party MLAs to skip the visit. He reportedly told them that since the Ministers and irrigation department officials have already visited the Medigadda barrage and collected information about the damages caused to the structure, there was no point visiting it again.

The party MLAs maintained that since the visit was being organised for political gain, they did not want to be part of it. However, sources said the BJP MLAs are divided on the issue and that a few of them were keen to visit the project. The MLAs reportedly told Kishan Reddy that if they did not visit the project, then people might think that the party was supporting BRS.