Telangana braces for dry and warm November

Following a dull October, during which Hyderabad witnessed a complete absence of rainfall, November is likely to provide no respite in terms of precipitation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:22 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its long-range forecast for rainfall and temperature in Telangana for the month of November. The predictions indicate that the state, including Hyderabad, can expect below-normal rainfall, making it a rather dry and warm month.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the Northeast monsoon (NEM) season, which spans from October to December, typically brings the highest rainfall in Khammam with 142.9 mm and Hyderabad with 140.9 mm. However, Hyderabad experienced an unprecedented rainless October, and the prospects for significant rain in November appear bleak.

Telangana usually transitions into a mild winter from November to January, with a gradual drop in temperatures. This year, however, the onset of winter is expected to be delayed.

The IMD’s forecast predicts above-normal minimum temperatures across the state during November, indicating that the chill may not set in just yet. In Hyderabad, minimum temperatures are likely to remain higher than the seasonal average, with readings expected to cross 20 degrees Celsius over the next seven days.

In addition to the warmer nights, the IMD’s long-range forecast predicts above-normal maximum temperatures across Telangana, including Hyderabad. Days are expected to remain sultry, affecting overall comfort.

Meanwhile, this October will be remembered as a record-breaking month for rainfall—or rather, the lack thereof—in Telangana. The state experienced an unprecedented rainfall deficit, with only 6.6 mm of precipitation recorded, a stark contrast to the normal October average of 95.8 mm.

Hyderabad fared even worse, with an astonishingly dry month that saw not a single drop of rain, as opposed to the usual October average of 98.1 mm. November is also anticipated to bring very little rainfall, continuing the trend of dry weather.

October rains

Telangana – Actual: 6.6 mm; Normal: 95.8 mm

Hyderabad – Actual: 0 mm; Normal: 98.1 mm

IMD November forecast Telangana

Rainfall forecast – Below normal

Maximum temperature – Above normal

Minimum temperature – Above normal