Telangana Budget: Rs 12,727 crore allocated to Energy sector

After the formation of Telangana, the State government has spent an amount of Rs 38,070 crore for strengthening the power sector, transmission and distribution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:46 PM, Mon - 6 February 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: An amount of Rs 12,727 crore has been proposed for the Energy Department for the 2023-24 fiscal, which is Rs 529 crore more than the previous financial year.

After the formation of the State, the government has spent an amount of Rs 38,070 crore for strengthening the power sector, transmission and distribution, following which the installed power capacity of the State, which was only 7,778 MW, has reached 18,453 MW. In addition to this, power plants with a generating capacity of 8,085 MW are under construction. The construction of the Yadadri Ultra Mega Thermal Power Plant at Damaracharla in Nalgonda district with a capacity of 4,000 MW is in the final stages.

Telangana has been in the forefront in the generation of renewable energy, especially solar power generation, which now stood at 5,741 MW. The per capita consumption of electricity in Telangana stood at 69 per cent, higher than the national average, which is an indicator of economic progress, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said. The per capita consumption of electricity in State which was 1,356 units in 2014-15 has increased to 2,126 units by 2021-22, whereas the national average stood at 1,255 units.

Telangana is the only State in the country providing uninterrupted 24-hour quality power supply to all the sectors of the economy and free power to the agriculture sector, he added.