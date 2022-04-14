Telangana: Check posts to check influx of paddy from other States

Nalgonda/Suryapet: Special check posts manned by police and revenue officials have been set up at Telangana-Andhra Pradesh boarder at Wadapally in Nalgonda district and at Ramapuram in Suryapet district to check influx of paddy from neighbouring State. The police personnel started checking the trucks and lorries at the state border whether any paddy was being transported into the State for sale.

Generally, farmers of bordering districts of Krishna and Guntur in Andhra Pradesh would bring paddy for sale at the rice mills in Nalgonda districts to get better price. In view of the decision of the Centre not to procure parboiled rice from the State, the district authorities have tightened the checking up of the goods vehicles at the border check posts.

The district police officials have received the instructions from the state government not to allow paddy stocks from outside the state. Tractors and lorries would be allowed into the state only after check up at the check posts. It is learnt that the paddy loaded lorries, which was coming into Nalgonda district from AP, have piled up at Ramapuram and Wadapally in November, 2021 when police not allowed them to cross the border.

