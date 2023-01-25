Telangana: Cheriyal Inspector injured in road accident

Cheryial Inspector M Srinivas had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road and crashed into a roadside culvert at Mustyala village in Cheriyal mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:26 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Inspector Manchineela Srinivas car hits a culvert at Mustyala village in Cheriyal Mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Cheryial Inspector M Srinivas had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road and crashed into a roadside culvert at Mustyala village in Cheriyal mandal. The Inspector was going to Cheriyal town after visiting his family in Warangal on Wednesday evening.

Srinivas sustained minor injuries on his head and bruises on his body. After being administered first aid at the Government Hospital Cheriyal, he was shifted to a private hospital in Siddipet.