Telangana: Cheriyal Inspector injured in road accident

Siddipet: Cheryial Inspector M Srinivas had a lucky escape after his car veered off the road and crashed into a roadside culvert at Mustyala village in Cheriyal mandal. The Inspector was going to Cheriyal town after visiting his family in Warangal on Wednesday evening.
Srinivas sustained minor injuries on his head and bruises on his body. After being administered first aid at the Government Hospital Cheriyal, he was shifted to a private hospital in Siddipet.