Telangana Chief Secretary meets Union Secretaries, appeals to address pending issues

CS A Santhi Kumari met with Union Secretaries in New Delhi and appealed them to address the pending issues, including allotment of defence land, approval for pending projects and others

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday met with Union Secretaries in New Delhi and appealed them to address the pending issues, including allotment of defence land, approval for pending projects and others.

The State government has been appealing for 150.39 acres of Defence land for constructing two elevated corridors from Paradise Junction to Kandlakoya ORR, Paradise to Karimnagar, Ramagundam ORR, besides for a skywalk at Mehdipatnam Junction.

The Chief Secretary requested Union Defence Secretary Giridhar to transfer the lands to the State government. Adequate lands would also be provided to the Defence department alternately, she said.

Responding to the appeals, the Union Secretary assured to take a suitable decision soon.

Later, the Chief Secretary met Leela Nandan, Secretary, Union Environment and Forest Department and appealed to approve 60 proposals of the State government that were pending with the National Wildlife Conservation Board and also to grant fast-track forest department permissions related to PMGSY works.

She also met with Anurag Jain, Secretary, Union Roads, Transport and National Highways Department and appealed to address issues related to the Regional Ring Road works in the State.

