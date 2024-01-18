Telangana: Congress MLC candidates file nominations

Hyderabad: Congress party MLC candidates under the MLAs quota, Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmuri Venkat, filed their nominations at Assembly here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and others accompanied them.

The by-elections for the legislative council will be held on January 29. The two vacancies in the legislative council were formed following two BRS MLCs, Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy resigning on December 9 last year after they won the Assembly elections.

The election and counting of votes will be conducted on the same day. Considering their strength in the Assembly, the Congress is likely to win the two seats in the council. While, the BRS has 27 seats in the legislative council, the Congress has only two seats.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu called on CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, who is undergoing treatment at AIG Hospitals following a cardiac arrest. He hoped for the speedy recovery of the CPM leader. He was accompanied by Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy had also visited the CPM leader at the hospital.