Telangana: Cooler, books donated to Kothagudem district library

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Kothagudem: A cooler along with some books have been donated to the district library here on Saturday by youths who prepared for competitive exams studying at the library.

Siblings G Ravi and G Rajesh have recently secured government jobs. They were appointed as panchayat secretary and lineman respectively. As a mark of thanksgiving they provided a cooler worth Rs 5,000 to the library.

Similarly, a lecturer at Government Polytechnic College, Rudrampur, S Prabhakar donated competitive exam books worth Rs. 2,000 to the library. The district library chairman Dindigala Rajender handed over the books and cooler to the librarian G. Mani Mridula.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the donors for their support to the district library and for those who were preparing for competitive tests. It was a matter of pride that those who studied at the district library got jobs, he said.

It was a good tradition that those who have reached a higher level in the society come forward to give back to the society. Youths who were preparing for competitive exams should take advantage of facilities at the library and succeed in the tests, Rajender said.