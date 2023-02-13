Telangana: CPI stages demonstration demanding JPC on Adani scam

The CPI national unit has demanded the union government to constitute a JPC and gave a call for nation-wide protests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the Adani scam, the CPI State unit on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Reserve Bank of India office in the city.

The CPI national unit has demanded the union government to constitute a JPC and gave a call for nation-wide protests. To this effect, the State unit staged demonstration in the city.

If the BJP government or Prime Minister Narendra Modi were not involved in the Adani scam, then why was the Central Government fearing to constitute a JPC, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao asked.

Leading organisations like LIC and SBI were made to invest crores in the Adani Group at the behest of top BJP leaders, he alleged. “While, the Opposition and left parties are demanding for a JPC into the scam, the Prime Minister was counter attacking them with false claims” charged Sambasiva Rao.

CPI National Executive Committee member Chada Venkat Reddy fumed that under the BJP government the rich natural resources of the nation were being handed over to the corporate companies to mint money.