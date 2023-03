Telangana declares special casual leave for women employees on March 8

The General Administration (services welfare) department issued an order in this regard on Monday.

By IANS Published Date - 02:45 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana has declared special casual leave for all its women employees on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The General Administration (services welfare) department issued an order in this regard on Monday.

Signed by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, the order has asked all concerned to take necessary action accordingly.