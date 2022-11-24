Telangana DGP launches book ‘Economic Offences’ in Hyderabad

Economic Offences – a handbook for investigation was launched by Director General of Police M.Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Economic Offences – a handbook for investigation authored by Special Protection Force Director General Umesh Sharraf, was launched by Director General of Police M.Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Mahender Reddy said due to the advent of new technologies, cybercrime too was growing steadily, with fraudsters coming up with novel ideas to cheat people.

Also Read Army to conduct recruitment rally for women Agniveers from November 27 to 29

“Earlier, the cybercrime cases were transferred either to the Crime Investigation Department or Central Crime Station, but now due to the spurt in cases, they are being investigated at the local police station level only,” he said.

This book will help the investigation officer in getting a better understanding of the cybercrime cases and deal with it accordingly, he added.

Former DGP P.S.Ram Mohan Rao, Additional DG Jitender and other senior police officials and retired cops were present.