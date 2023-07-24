Telangana: Director of School Education changes school timings in districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:07 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Director of School Education on Monday changed the school timings of primary and upper primary schools in districts, which will now start from 9.30 am.

In a notification, officials from the School Education department said that primary schools will function from 9.30 am to 4.15 am and upper primary schools will function between 9.30 am and 4.45 pm. The primary section of the Upper Primary Schools (class I to V) will function between 9.30 am and 4.15 pm.

In case of the twin cities, there is no change in the timings of school and hence will follow the timings as given in the academic calendar.

The Primary Schools and Upper Primary Schools working in the High School campus shall continue to follow the existing school timings i.e. primary schools from 9.30 am to 4.15 pm and Upper Primary Schools from 9.30 am and 4.45 pm, the notification said.